All high school seniors in Oregon who are U.S. citizens are welcome to apply to the Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship Program.
The entire MVS application process is handled online with applicants being judged on academics, leadership and community engagement, and financial need. Applicants will be judged at four levels with the opportunity to earn scholarships at the local, district, state, and national level. The top male and female students will advance from the local lodge level to the district level, and from there onto the state and national competitions.
At the national level two first-place students of $50,000 each, two second-place students of $40,000 and two $30,000 third-place students will be awarded. The remaining 14 finalists will each receive $20,000 and 480 runners-up will receive scholarships of $4,000 for a total of $2,440,000 nationwide. Students wanting to apply for the scholarships do not have to have an affiliation with the Order of Elks and the deadline to apply for the 2022 application is 11:59 p.m. Nov. 15, 2021.
Online applications and additional information are located online at https://www.elks.org/scholars/scholarships/mvs.cfm
Also available for those not attending a four-year college or university, the Oregon State Elks Association offers a Vocational Grant Scholarship for those attending a program specific to a trade or profession (nursing, mechanics, hair/nails, construction, etc.). Adult learners are also eligible to apply for this scholarship.
Applications opened Aug. 2 and must be received by midnight on March 1, 2022. For more information and to apply visit
For more information or assistance, interested students, families or high schools may contact their local lodge or the Oregon State Elks Association Scholarship Chair Mary Danca at emjade@opendoor.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.