Thousands of live sand dollars are washing ashore on the south end of Seaside Beach along the North Oregon Coast.
"It appears that they are washing in during the afternoon high tides and getting stranding along the high tide line," according to a post at the Seaside Aquarium Facebook page. "They are still alive when stranded but are unable to make it back to the water once the tide recedes Resulting in them drying up and dying."
Seaside Aquarium staff said they do not know what has caused the sand dollars to wash ashore, but said these types of incidents usually have several contributing factors.
Visit this site to see a short video: https://youtu.be/YVBSrlgQ1no
According to the aquarium post, sand dollars are related to sea urchins. The outside of their shell is covered with millions of tiny spines which look like ‘fuzz’ or hair. These spines aid in the movement and feeding of the sand dollar.
On the underside, in the center of the sand dollar is its mouth. A sand dollar’s diet consists of plankton, which they break down with their five small teeth. Each tooth closely resembles the shape of a bird, and many people refer to them as ‘doves’. Sand dollars are found worldwide and there are many different species, each with their own unique characteristics.
The best indication that the sand dollar is still alive is if it is still ‘fuzzy’.
"You may want to leave the ‘fuzzy ones on the beach, as they can smell quite badly if taken home," the aquarium post reads.
