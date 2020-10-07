SAIF policyholders in Columbia County will be receiving more than $735,000 as part of a $100 million dividend.
“Oregon's employers and their employees make dividends possible by working together to prevent workplace injuries and illnesses,” SAIF President and CEO Kerry Barnett said.“Every business is being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and SAIF is no different. We are seeing declines in our premiums, investment returns, and overall capital. However, after careful consideration, we felt a dividend was the right thing to do to support our policyholders through this challenge.”
The dividend will be based on premium for policies whose annual term ended in 2019 and will be distributed in October. This is the eleventh year in a row SAIF has been able to offer a dividend, and the 23rd dividend in the past 31 years. More information is available online at saif.com.
During the pandemic, SAIF has remained open for business, serving Oregon's employers and workers, according to a release from the company, which states the effort has included taking steps to help injured workers who faced challenges accessing care and working to reduce the financial burden on businesses.
SAIF also created the $25 million coronavirus worker safety fund, making more than 3,400 awards to businesses for expenses tied to making workplaces safer against the virus.
The Columbia County dividends are being mailed out this week, according to a SAIF representative.
About SAIF
SAIF is Oregon's not-for-profit workers' compensation insurance company. For more than 100 years, we've been taking care of injured workers, helping people get back to work, and striving to make Oregon the safest and healthiest place to work. For more information, visit the About SAIF page on saif.com.
