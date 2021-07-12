Details are pending following a recreational vehicle fire in the area of Wonderly Road in Rainier July 9.
According to Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) the blaze quickly spread to nearby brush and trees. Oregon Department of Forestry arrived to assist CRFR crews at the scene.
Details about the cause of the fire were not immediately available. There were no reports of injuries.
