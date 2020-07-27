A Rainier juvenile is facing murder charges after he allegedly drove through a gathering at the Hunt Creek rock pit in Clatsop County, killing one person and injuring others.
On July 25, at approximately 4 a.m. Clatsop County deputies were called to the Hunt Creek rock pit, east of Nicolai Mountain off highway 30, for a report of a hit and run.
Deputies investigating the incident learned that a large gathering had occurred at the rock pit and Kyle Snook, a juvenile male from Rainier, left the area after allegedly driving his vehicle through a crowd of people.
Three people in the crowd received serious injuries from being hit by the vehicle. Robert Betschart, of Rainier, died as a result of his injuries, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.
The Clatsop County Major Crimes Team is investigating the incident and have arrested Snook who is charged with murder in the second degree, manslaughter in the first degree, five counts of felony vehicular assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Snook is currently lodged in the Cowlitz County Detention Facility pending arraignment.
It is believed that the gathering started in the evening hours of Friday, July 24, and went to the early morning hours of Saturday, July 25.
The Clatsop County Major Crimes Team is asking for help from the public as it is believed that many people were at this gathering and may have left prior to the incident or police arrival. Investigators are requesting anyone with information about the case to call Detective Justin Dersham, at 503-325-8635.
