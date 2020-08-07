The A St. project in downtown Rainier will enter its final phase beginning Monday, August 10.
Paving is expected along the length of the street that runs the length of Rainier's historic downtown.
The HOPE of Rainier food bank's service days, Monday and Wednesday, are canceled this week only. Clients needing services are directed to the Turning Point food bank, located at 220 East Columbia River Highway in Clatskanie. Hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Food Box hours from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Monday, August 10
- A St. eastbound will be closed from E 2nd Street to the east limits of the project for base lift paving operations.
- East 3rd Street will be closed between A St. and Hwy 30. Traffic will not be able to access downtown via this railroad crossing.
Tuesday, August 11
- A St. westbound will be closed starting at the eastern limits of the project and slowly moving westward towards the post office through the length of the day.
- Expect potential access delays to the post office access late in the day.
- East 3rd street railroad crossing will likely be open for a few hours the afternoon.
- West 2nd and 1st street railroad crossings will be open during the morning hours but will likely be closed during the afternoon.
Wednesday, August 12
- A St. eastbound will be closed from the western limits of the project and slowly moving eastward towards the east end of the project as the day progresses.
- West 2nd and 1st street railroad crossings will be closed during the morning hours and open during the later hours.
- East 3rd street railroad crossing will be open during the morning hours and closed during the afternoon hours.
- East 2nd, East 3rd, and East 4th Streets will all be closed periodically throughout the day for asphalt paving.
- Hwy 30 will have intermittent flaggers and delays.
The specific project improvements
- “Daylighting” the rail tracks, moving and realigning them to expose the tracks and eliminate the asphalt road covering of the tracks
- Upgrading city utilities
- Installing curbing to maintain separation between vehicles and rail tracks
- Adding new crossing gates at the intersection of the railway and the road
The project has been in the works for approximately 13 years.
Follow this project here online and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.