Travelers using U.S. 101 over the New Youngs Bay Bridge in Astoria should expect evening delays this week starting on Tuesday, January 7.
There will be single lane closures with a pilot car controlling two-way traffic from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Travelers can expect up to 20 minute delays.
A contractor working for the Oregon Department of Transportation has been making repairs to the bridge as part of the U.S. 101: New Youngs Bay Bridge Repair Project. Most of the work is being done below the bridge deck so travelers may not see much construction activity. Over the next two years, there will be additional periodic single lane evening closures.
An alternative route is U.S. 101B over the Old Youngs Bay and Lewis and Clark River Bridges.
