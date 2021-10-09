The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), in partnership with Columbia 911 Communications District, will be making changes to its Oct. 31 Trunk-or-Treat event in view of COVID safety recommendations.
In years past, local businesses, organizations, and agencies would participate by setting up candy stations at car trunks for ‘trunk-or-treaters’ and their families to visit.
Rather than walk from trunk to trunk, which risks COVID-19 exposure, trick-or-treaters can now collect their candy in ‘drive-thru fashion,’ riding along to 58611 McNulty Way in St. Helens and stopping for candy at different storefronts.
These businesses will put out car decorations or canopy displays to attract those participating and to restore the magic of trick-or-treating lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Support Services Clerk Malinda Duran launched the program in 2017 while working at the St. Helens Police Department.
According to Duran, though the St. Helens Police Department kept the program running for three years, the agency paused the event during the pandemic. When she joined the CCSO, Duran took her idea to Sheriff Brian Pixley suggesting that the project include more of a health and safety focus.
“We knew that the event could not be held in the same fashion as it previously had," Duran said. "That is when we came up with the idea of making it a drive-thru event.”
Duran came across the idea in her work as a court clerk for the City of St. Helens. She was given permission by Tina Curry, the planner of St. Helens annual Spirit of Halloweentown, to organize the event as a way for officers to relate with the community “in a casual and positive way.”
Duran also said that the CCSO events are not limited to Halloween. The CCSO also hosts a National Night Out celebration, in which the community is invited to help pack boxes for its Hometown Heroes Program.
Hometown Heroes is a program that honors local residents currently deployed, and is spearheaded by the CCSO.
“We hope that the citizens of St. Helens, as well as Columbia County, will understand that we are part of the community and not just here to respond to calls and make arrests,” said Duran. “We care about them and their children and want to foster positive relationships.”
