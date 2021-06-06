Summer officially arrives June 20, but Columbia County Public works crews are already starting the annual summer road paving projects.
The crews launch the first project in the Vernonia area this week, according to Columbia County Public Works Director Mike Russell. That project will include McDonald Road and Apiary Road at Oak Ranch.
Other paving is planned along Nicolai Cutoff, Alston Mayger Road, Tide Creek Road and Meissner Road in Rainier and at Cedar Grove Road in Clatskanie. Paving also will take place at Hale Road, Newkirk Road and Dike Road in the St. Helens area, and at the Scappoose Vernonia slide at Bonnie Falls and EJ Smith Road.
Russell said the specific locations have been determined, in part, by public complaints concerning broken roads and pot holes.
“We use a combination of complaints and our experience about the pot hole areas were we would historically have problems,” he said. “We are trying to get to those before they get worst.”
Columbia County will use about 2,100 tons of asphalt costing approximately $1 million.
“Our crews have been out preparing the roads, peeling back and mowing grass and doing whatever needs to be done to get the road ready,” Russell said. “We have a paving machine with dump trucks going back and fourth to the asphalt plants that are stationed at Lakeside, Longview, Portland and Hillsboro.”
During the paving, a layer of hot mix asphalt is placed along the county roadway.
“We have two rollers, a breakdown roller and a finish roller, that compact the following the paving,” Russell said. So, the road ends up nice with a hard and smooth surface when we are done.”
Signage will be placed alerting drivers and residents of the paving projects and asking all to pay attention to flaggers directing traffic, usually over one lane as the paving is conducted in the one lane.
Russell acknowledges that not all the pot holes on all the county roads will be paved this summer.
“We are doing the best we can with the resources we have,” he said.
The spring and summer road work season has started and Columbia County Public Works crews ha…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.