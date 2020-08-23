Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole admits he is a dreamer.
And Cole is seeing part of his dream for a natural trail system become reality.
The Rainier City Council has also embraced Cole’s efforts to develop a trail system from the senior housing area in the city stretching along the river to the boat tie-up at 3rd Street.
“We are in the phase of survey and easement acquisition,” Cole said, “and the next step is Requests for Proposal (RFP) for the work needed to break ground and pave a walking path. Bank stabilization needs to happen as well.”
Cole said his ultimate dream is a trail system that could eventually connect to Clatskanie along the Columbia River.
“If we could get this trail to go all the way to Clatskanie and to Astoria that would be something,” Cole said. “These trails add enjoyment to people’s lives and helps their health. People love that kind of stuff. They enjoy the outdoors and the river, so it’s not as crazy as it sounds.”
Cole said such trail systems are also an economic boost to local communities.
“It also adds economic value to whole regions if the ultimate project was done,” Cole said. “Right now we are just trying to complete the Rainier portion but nothing is good enough for us, the dreamers. It is all about what can make our region better and what little projects that we can do to add value to our lives.”
Cole said the cost of the Rainier Riverfront Trial system is still unknown but that the city would pursue grants and donations as funding options.
During the Monday night, Aug. 17 Rainier City Council meeting, members agreed to reduce the number of volunteers serving on the city’s planning commission from seven to five in an effort to streamline the system, according to Cole, who said recruiting and retaining members has been challenging.
“Planning is so important,” Cole said. “We want businesses coming into town and we need adequate members to do an efficient job.”
The city council also received an update about the ‘A’ Street Improvement Project which is almost done.
Cole said he is satisfied that the years-long project is what the city needed.
“It totally meets my expectations,” Cole said. “The thing for me has always been safety. Cars and locomotives don’t mix.”
Read more about the ‘A’ Street Improvement Project at thechiefnews.com.
The council also reviewed the latest efforts to stop annual flooding from Fox Creek.
“The yearly inspection of the culvert was conducted this past week,” Cole said. “The effort looks for any buildup of sentiment, if the creek still flows smoothly and if there is any blockage or collapse of the pipe.”
For more information about the Rainier City Council meetings, contact Rainier City Hall at 503-556-7301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.