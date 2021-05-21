The City of Rainier will celebrate the completion of its long-awaited Riverfront Trail project with a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for noon Friday, May 21, at the A Street Plaza area.
Mayor Jerry Cole will give remarks and participants will then be able to walk the trail.
Cole said the trail has been his dream.
"I believe the riverfront trail adds positive live ability to Rainier not to mention a means on exercise," Cole told The Chief. "I think it will also add an economic benefit to our downtown businesses because a trail is a natural attraction to people visiting businesses."
"The dream is to see the trail go all the way to Dibblee Point and possibly beyond that,” Cole said. “It would be similar to the Crown Z trail in Scappoose.”
“This trail is a project that community members have been wanting to get done for many years,” Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said. “It will serve to connect the city’s new plaza area with its park.”
According to Jorgensen, a key component of the project was obtaining easements from private property owners along the trail.
"I put much effort into obtaining three of them since starting in September," Jorgensen said. "The first was for the post office property, the second was for El Tapatio and the third was for the Eagles Lodge. The third was recently obtained."
Initial plans for the project would have involved altering the deck at the back of the lodge property. But since it was a design-build, the contractor was able to narrow the portion of the path going through that area, so no alternations were necessary, Jorgensen said.
“A huge benefit of the project is the stabilization of the bank along the edge that faces the Columbia,” Jorgensen said. “A portion of the path adjacent to El Tapatio had experienced significant erosion, which has since been filled in.”
Jorgensen said the total cost of the project’s first two phases is approximately $212,000. The city staff has applied for grant funding for a third phase, which would involve a bridge across Fox Creek to complete the connection between the trail and the park.
“We’ve put in for two grants, one from ODOT and the other from our local council of governments,” he said.
Cole said the city is looking at other amenities to boost the livability and economy in Rainier.
"Other outdoor amenities we are exploring include pocket parks, a dog park and maybe a water park one of these days," Cole said.
