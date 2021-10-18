A mother and her 1-year-old are alive and safe following their rescue from the Wilson River.
Three Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies responded to assist two Oregon State Police Troopers at the site of the single vehicle crash Sunday night, Oct. 17, on Highway 6.
"It was reported that this vehicle was westbound toward Tillamook, making numerous bad passes before crashing and landing in the river," TCSO Deputy Ethan Ault said.
Authorities said the mother and child were successfully pulled from the submerging vehicle by bystanders, Tillamook Fire District personnel and police officers.
It's was unclear at the of the TCSO release if the woman and child were the only people in the vehicle at the time pf the crash or if the driver will face charges. This crash is being investigated by Oregon State Police.
