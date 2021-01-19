Four duck hunters and a Labrador Retriever have the opportunity to return to the sport following their rescue along the Columbia River.
According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on the morning of January 15, CCSO received a call of a capsized vessel with four people in the water.
Sheriff Brian Pixley and two deputies responded and located the people in distress. The Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue boat and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol also arrived on the scene to assist in the rescue.
The first responders were able to safely reach the hunters and the dog. All were uninjured and transported back to the Scappoose Bay Marina.
Specific details about what caused the hunters’ boat to capsize were not immediately available.
“This could have had a much different outcome if the persons involved had not been wearing life jackets,” a Columbia County a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post stated. “Please wear your life jacket and boat safely.”
Waterway fatalities
The Oregon Marine Board reports 22 waterway fatalities statewide in 2020.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue Chief Ian O'Conner said of the 22 statewide fatalities, two occurred in the Columbia River.
"Twenty of those were required to have a life jacket readily accessible," he said. "Of the 20, 15 were not wearing them and two were not properly fitted or buckled," he said." Three of the cases are unknown. Eleven of these 22 fatalities were non-motorized boats, such as kayaks.
O'Conner said anyone boating along the Columbia River and in area lakes should wear a correctly fitted and properly worn life vest.
"Life vests don't prevent accidents but can make the difference between something catastrophic to something minor," he said. "Being prepared to go out on the water includes a plan of where you plan to go, for how long and when you're expected back."
Unseen dangers
O'Conner said the Columbia River has objects just under the surface of the water that can't be seen, such as rocks, logs, and root wads creating an unsuspecting hazard for boaters. Following storms, the Columbia River can fill with debris, such as large tree branches and logs.
"Hitting one of these objects can cause significant damage to the boat, throw the occupants of the vessel into the water or throughout the boat causing injury similar to not wearing a seatbelt in a vehicle," he said. "The Columbia is particularly cold nearly all year. If you unexpectedly end up in the water your body will go into shock from the rapid temperature change making it difficult to move and get yourself out."
O'Conner said it is important for boaters to anticipate the unexpected.
"Know the body of water, tides, currents, water depth, channel locations and local weather patterns," he said. "All of these will have an impact on your day on the water."
For more information concerning waterway safety, contact the Oregon Marine Board at 503-378-8587.
