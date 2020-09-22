An official ribbon cutting marked a new beginning for the Rainier Public Library and its visitors.
The event took place Tuesday morning, Sept. 22 at the library, which is housed inside Rainier City Hall.
See the attached story for background.
Local dignitaries, including Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole, City Councilor Mike Kreger, Columbia County Commissioner Margaret Magruder, Rainier School District interim Superintendent Joseph Hattrick, and representatives of the Rainier Chamber of Commerce attended the community celebration.
A ribbon-cutting is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the 1st Street entrance of Rainier…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.