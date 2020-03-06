Oregon Republican lawmakers are reportedly heading back to the capitol building in Salem to deal with state budget bills.
This follows the adjournment on Thursday of Oregon's annual short Legislative session following a stalemate over cap and trade, a cap on statewide carbon emission.
The Republican Senators walked out in boycott on Feb. 24 and were later joined by the House GOP members.
“As promised, my caucus and I will be ready to work on March 8 to pass the bills the short session was intended for," Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger, Jr. said in a release Friday and reported by KATU. "The focus all along should have been on the budget bills, not cap and trade. It amazes me how the Democrats do not take any responsibility for the failure of the session. Let’s get back to the purpose of the short session.”
