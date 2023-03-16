Raymond Carver Writing Festival
Courtesy

The revived Raymond Carver Writing Festival (RCWF) is back for its second year with an emphasis on poetry.

Located in Clatskanie, Oregon where the world-famous poet and short story writer Raymond Carver (1938-1988) was born, the two-day festival, May 19-20, will be preceded by a poetry contest in April “Poetry Month” with the theme from Carver’s poem Happiness: “Happiness. It comes on unexpectedly. And goes beyond, really, any early morning talk about it.”

