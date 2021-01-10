Oregon State Police announce the retirement of K-9 Jaxson.
OSP outlines Jaxson's distinguished career in a Facebook post, which states that Jaxson provided a valuable service to the State of Oregon in criminal interdiction during his service.
Jaxson started his career with OSP in March of 2015. While working with his handler, Jaxson has been responsible for the following total career finds and seizures:
- US Currency $1,721,275.50
- Methamphetamine 257,307.39 grams (567.26 pounds)
- Cocaine 48,917.59 grams (107.84 pounds)
- Heroin 51,711.08 grams (114.00 pounds)
- Marijuana 142,782.06 grams (314.70 pounds) 200 Plants
- Marijuana Extract 3,628.74 grams (8 pounds)
- Psilocybin Mushrooms 20,348.00 grams (44.80 pounds)
- Fentanyl 3,813.79 grams (8.4 pounds)
- Ecstasy 836.24 grams
- Ketamine 148 grams
- OxyContin 615 grams
- Xanax 1,000 tablets
- Firearms 24
- Total K9 field applications 174
The OSP Facebook post states that Jaxson’s life will continue to be with his handler enjoying family time and spending summers camping and traveling with the family.
In its Facebook post, OSP wished Jaxson a comfortable and happy life in retirement.
