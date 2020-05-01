Legacy Health officials have announced that scheduled elective medical procedures will resume in its Oregon facilities, including the St. Helens clinic, Friday, May 1.
The restarting is in accordance with the safety requirements for hospitals outlined by Gov. Kate Brown in her announcement earlier this week, lifting the ban on elective procedures, according to Legacy Health Chief Medical Officer Lewis Low.
“As we begin providing elective procedures next week, it is with the utmost focus on safety for our patients and staff,” Low said. “We are grateful to the community for the part they are playing in reducing the spread of COVID-19 by following social distancing guidelines so we can get back to the work of providing the care our patients need.”
As scheduling of elective procedures begins, priority will be given to the most urgent cases. Patients will be contacted by their provider about scheduling their procedures.
Legacy operates a clinic at 475 S. Columbia River Highway in St. Helens.
Focus on safety first
At Legacy Health, the safety of patients and employees is the No. 1 priority, according to a release from the health services provider.
Legacy has been working with state and local health authorities on how to safely begin offering elective procedures again when
public health conditions supported it. Strict safety protocols have been put in place and will be maintained at Legacy facilities to provide maximal protection to patients and employees. These include adhering to social distancing as much as possible and appropriate use of personal protective equipment by staff.
In addition, all patients undergoing elective surgery at Legacy hospitals must test negative for COVID-19 before they are admitted for their procedure.
Legacy leaders said they will monitor conditions to ensure that facilities continue to meet the safety conditions specified by Gov. Brown in terms of maintaining enough hospital capacity to care for potential new COVID-19 cases and maintaining a sufficient supply of personal protection equipment and testing materials.
In Washington, Legacy plans to begin offering elective procedures on May 18, as the Washington ban is scheduled to lift.
