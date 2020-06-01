Following a backlog of thousands for unemployment claims and long delays for payments, Oregon Employment Department director Kay Erickson has resigned.
Governor Kate Brown announced Sunday, May 31, that she asked for and has received the Erickson's resignation. David Gerstenfeld will serve as interim Director of the Department.
“In the middle of this pandemic, the continued delays from the Oregon Employment Department in delivering unemployment insurance benefits to thousands of out-of-work Oregonians are unacceptable,” said Brown in a statement. “This is an unprecedented crisis, and the problems at the department demand an urgent response. I’d like to thank Director Erickson for her years of service to the State of Oregon, but it is clear that new leadership is needed.”
Brown said she has directed the Oregon Employment Department to address the current backlog in unpaid claims, and to clearly communicate the status of any unpaid claims to Oregonians.
“In these incredibly stressful times, Oregon families are counting on these benefits," Brown said. "We will make this right. Oregonians will receive the benefits that they are owed.”
Gerstenfeld has served as the Oregon Employment Paid Family and Medical Leave Division Director since September of 2019. Prior to that, he had served as Unemployment Insurance Division Director since 2011. He has worked for the State of Oregon since 1997, and received a law degree from Lewis and Clark.
Erickson and the state employment department has been under fire since a the backlog of jobless claims surged this spring. Critics included Oregon Republican leaders and, most recently, Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, who said Erickson should resign.
"Simply put, this litany of incompetence and unresponsiveness has hit the breaking point," Wyden said in a statement.
