The League of Oregon Cities (LOC) Board of Directors voted unanimously Monday evening, Dec. 20, to conditionally accept the resignation of its executive director Mike Cully following remarks Cully made on social media.
The Oregonian reports the social media messages were profane and inflammatory and that Cully has apologized.
The LOC is a voluntary association representing all 241 of Oregon’s incorporated cities. The LOC helps city governments serve citizens by providing legislative advocacy services, policy consultation, intergovernmental relations assistance, networking and training, technical assistance and publications.
LOC President Keith Mays convened the board meeting in response to a formal complaint filed against Cully on Saturday, Dec. 18 by Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty. The complaint called for the board to take action following statements Cully made on social media and in direct messages to Beaty.
“The League of Oregon Cities Board of Directors has concluded that Mike Cully can no longer lead the organization," Mays said in opening the meeting. "Both the public and private statements made by Mike Cully on December 17 to Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty, in no way reflect the mission, vision, or values of the LOC."
The board named LOC General Counsel Patty Mulvihill as acting executive director.
The LOC board vote occurred in a virtual meeting that was open to the public and preceded by a closed executive session, according to a statement released by the organization.
