A clearer picture of Oregon's Framework to reopen the state's economy and society has emerged from a virtual town hall conducted by State Rep. Brad Witt.
Following the Tuesday evening public meeting with representatives from Governor Kate Brown's office, Witt issued his weekly newsletter, saying that Oregon will use a phased approach to reopening.
"Phase One will not be business as usual," Witt said. "We will have businesses opening their doors, but social distancing requirements will still be in place, and employees will still need to tele-work as much as possible."
Witt said whether bars and restaurants can reopen will depend on their environment.
"If it is an eatery that serves adult beverages, and can appropriately space customers, it may be reopened," he said. "Large venues for sporting events will not be allowed in Phase One, but there is consideration for churches and theaters. Vulnerable populations will need to continue to stay at home to avoid exposure."
Witt said there will be fewer closures in the phased in reopening, but public safety requirements, such as social distancing, will remain in place. Unlike some states, Oregon will consider a regional approach to restarting the economy in rural areas where there are few or no COVID-19 cases.
Witt echoed Brown's repeated statement about taking a slow, careful approach to the reopening.
"State health officials are very clear about the components which need to be in place before a phased reopening can occur," Witt said. "They include declining numbers of people with COVID-19 symptoms and active cases. The virus remains in our communities, so when restrictions are lifted, infection rates may surge, and community hospitals must have the capacity to handle an influx of coronavirus patients."
Witt said Brown continues to confer with health and industry experts about reopening the state’s economy and there is still no set date for the beginning of easing restrictions.
"The timeline depends on the virus and infection rates," he said.
During Witt's town hall, testing for the COVID-19 was raise as concern and why Oregon seems to have low rates of testing.
"It was explained that private labs have been slow to come on line, but some of the larger drug store chains are planning to implement a drive-thru testing procedure in the coming weeks," WItt said.
A question was also raised during town hall about the implementation of anti-body testing to determine if someone has been exposed, and is either asymptomatic, or recovered from the virus.
"While this will be helpful for future research, currently hospitals and medical personnel are concentrating on treating life-threatening cases, and there is no medical evidence that recovery from the virus offers any level of immunity from reinfection," Witt stated in his newsletter, which can be found in full at thechiefnews.com.
