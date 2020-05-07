Oregon Governor Kate Brown has announced Phase One of her Oregon Reopening framework that includes county’s formally requesting permission to restart businesses and other functions.
Brown said the state’s immediate efforts taken to protect communities and shelter parts of the economy in an effort to save lives have made a difference.
“Today, thanks to millions of Oregonians following strict physical distancing measures I am happy to say these sacrifices have prevented as many as 70,000 COVUD-19 infections and 1,500 hospitalizations,” she said. “We are on track to meet the goals doctors and health experts have pit lined for us.”
Under Brown’s reopening plan, counties with few or no COVID-19 cases could enter Phase 1 by May 15. Retail businesses, gyms, salons and barber shops are allowed to reopen if they are following the state’s requirements for reopening an d Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines.
Brown said hospitalizations of COVID-19 have been stabilized and the state hit a record low of the last week with fewer than 100 coronavirus hospitalization across the state. The state has also increased its supply of personal protection equipment for front line workers and finalized its testing and contracting tracing capabilities.
“Things are defiantly improving,” Brown said. “Science and data are my guideposts as we begin the reopening of Oregon.
Brown said the state expects that there may be an uptick in new coronas cases.
“That’s why we have to be prepared in every corner of the state,” she said.
Part of Brown’s reopening framework also continues to prohibit large gatherings, such as concerts and festivals, until at least September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.