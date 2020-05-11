Following Governor Kate Brown's Reopening Oregon Phase 1 announcement on May 7, Oregon counties are now able to apply to the state to begin the reopening process following closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
Columbia County officials have told The Chronicle that Columbia County's application to reopen has been submitted.
Under Brown’s reopening plan, counties with few or no COVID-19 cases could enter Phase 1 by May 15. Retail businesses, gyms, salons and barber shops are allowed to reopen if they are following the state’s requirements for reopening and Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines.
In a post at the Columbia County's Facebook page, the county encourages local businesses with questions about the reopening to visit Governor Brown's website for guidance on how to plan for reopening:
- For general questions about Coronavirus (COVID-19), please dial 2-1-1 or visit 211info.org
- For frequently asked questions about Coronavirus (COVID-19)
https://www.oregon.gov/…/…/DISEASESAZ/Pages/COVID19-FAQ.aspx
- For most current information in Oregon, please visit Oregon Health Authority
https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19
- Columbia County Public Health Department
https://www.columbiacountyor.gov/CoronavirusDisease2019COVI…
