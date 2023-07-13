The Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education (OJMCHE) has reopened, and visitors can experience three new exhibitions in the newly expanded space.
The museum reopened on June 11 following a four-month closure due to construction as the museum incorporated new space into the existing museum floor plan while also expanding the museum’s footprint for its other galleries and providing new museum lighting on the first floor.
The OJMCHE, located at 724 NW Davis Street in Portland, explores the legacy of the Jewish experience in Oregon, teaches the enduring and universal relevance of the Holocaust, and provides opportunities for intercultural conversations.
To that end, the OJMCHE has a variety of programs, exhibitions, and speakers to help engage visitors, community members, teachers, and students. According to their website, these programs and initiatives “celebrate and explore, in the broadest terms, Jewish contributions to world culture and ideas, issues of identity, and the forces of prejudice.”
In April, the St. Helens Public Library hosted OJMCHE guest speaker Ruth Bollinger, who shared her experience as a child survivor of the Holocaust. The reopening of the museum offers Oregonians an opportunity to connect to Jewish history and themes of human rights in their new exhibitions.
New exhibitions
Executive Director for the museum Judy Margles is excited to present the new-look museum and is thrilled with the new exhibitions the museum has to offer.
One of the temporary exhibitions is called, But a Dream; it is a series of paintings by Salvador Dalí, commissioned by a publisher in New York City in 1966. The exhibition is at the museum until August 13, 2023. The goal of the series was to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of Israel becoming a country.
“Dalí really took to the subject, as you’ll see by these images, he sort of went to the bible, he went into Jewish history, and then he connected each image to a quotation from the bible,” Margles said.
The series explored the journey of Jewish history up to the recognition of Israel as its own state. Margles said the series is especially interesting, given that Dalí expressed fascist sympathies and was suspected of being an anti-semite. Margles said she wasn’t convinced he was an anti-semite and noted that he was more of a “generic rascist.” Margles said, ultimately, it probably came down to money and that he likely wasn’t antisemitic.
The next exhibition is called The Jews of Amsterdam, Rembrandt and Pander, and it will be on display until September 23, 2023. Curated by Adjunct Curator for Special Exhibitions Bruce Guenther, the exhibit focuses on the 400-year history of Jews of Amsterdam through the eyes of two artists.
The two artists are Rembrandt van Rijn (1606-1669) and Henk Pander (1937-2023). The exhibit features 22 original etchings from Rembrandt and six canvases from Pander that reflect the lives of Jews in Amsterdam at two very different times of change.
Pander was a Dutch artist, but he spent much of his life in Portland. His art in the exhibit shows Jewish parts of the city of Amsterdam following the destruction experienced at the hands of Nazi occupation during World War II.
“That’s the contrast; the optimism and the solidity of the Dutch golden age in Rembrandt, who witnesses the pinnacle. And Pander, who was a witness of the end,” Guenther said. “It’s about art. But it’s art as a reflection, as an imaging, of the human experience.”
The new core exhibition is called Human Rights After the Holocaust and was developed by guest curator Scott Miller, who formerly was chief curator at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC. The exhibition was designed by Bryan Potter Design.
The focus
The exhibition will be at the museum indefinitely and focuses on human rights issues that transpired after the Holocaust and that still persist today.
“This is, sadly, an unfolding story day by day. There are headlines, even, about human rights abuses, ships of refugees overturning in the Mediterranean Sea,” Miller said. “Read the newspapers. The history books are very important, but it’s absolutely present day.”
The exhibit begins with the Holocaust and touches on the development of the legal definition of human rights, and details why and how human rights abuses, hatred, racial injustice, and genocide continue to happen while also illustrating why hope and action are critical to making positive changes.
While the exhibit delves into some of the darkest parts of human history, the exhibit ends with a note that seeks to motivate museum-goers and asks the question, “How do you turn hope into action?” People are encouraged to write their responses, and they are put up on the wall in the exhibit. When asked why the hope component was important, Miller said that hope breeds action.
“Hope is what leads to activism. If you don’t have hope, then what’s the point? So it’s hope for hope’s sake, but it’s really the idea hope can lead to activism, which can lead to change,” Miller said.
After the closure and the renovation, Margles is proud to not only present the new space that was incorporated but also hopes these exhibitions give people the opportunity to learn world history in ways they never thought of before. Ultimately she hopes people who visit the museum will be inspired to make a change. Margles also spoke to the continued crisis of houselessness in Portland.
“We want people to come in here and think, ‘there is hope,’” Margles said. “Empathy is the other piece we’re trying to help our visitors understand. In this neighborhood, it’s a neighborhood where there’s a lot of misery; it’s a humanitarian crisis. If you walk out of here and you see somebody who’s quite manic and a little scary, that your reaction isn’t one of indignity. They are human beings. They had a mother, they had a father, they had siblings, they had a family. They are in deep deep distress, ‘is there something I can do?’”
