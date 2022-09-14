What renters in Columbia County and across the state pay may be going up by 14.6% in 2023 under Oregon's renter cap law.

The Oregon Legislature implemented a statewide rent control policy in 2019 setting rent increases at 7% plus inflation.
"The allowable rent increase percentage for the 2023 calendar year is 14.6%," the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis (OEA) website states. "The allowable rent increase percentage for the previous year, 2022, was 9.9%."

