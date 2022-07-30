Significant building renovations are underway at the Rainier School District.
The Chief talked with Rainier School District Superintendent Joseph Hattrick to gain insight into the why the projects are needed now and what the impact will be for students and staff at the schools.
The Chief: What specific projects are being conducted this summer at Rainier schools?
Joseph Hattrick: In June, we focused our efforts on reopening the Briarcliff pool and had a successful reopening.
The facilities team is now working on remodeling two of our restroom areas in response to community concerns about equity. We are transforming our restrooms so students in the high school and the commons will have access to both gendered and non-gendered restrooms.
• The bathroom discussion began last year through the Facility assessment and plan.
• The facility team did a site visit to look at what single stall restrooms look like.
• At a board meeting in May, there were public comments asking about how the district handles students using bathrooms who identify as a different gender than that which they were born.
• At the June Board meeting I presented a facility plan and the board approved it which would ensure all students have access to their gendered bathroom and for those uncomfortable, there would be alternate bathrooms.
• Hudson Park Elementary School will have one boys, one girls, and two single-stall bathrooms available for use.
• Rainier Jr/Sr High School will have one boys, one girls, and three single stall bathrooms for use by staff and students.
• The commons will have single stall restrooms for use and gendered bathrooms will remain available in locker rooms.
We are also remodeling our wrestling room to ensure a safer learning and athletic space for our students. We are also re-installing three poles at our football stadium and replacing all lights with LED lights so that there is better lighting in the event of the need to have outdoor learning/meeting spaces. We are also implementing the rules of HB 3294 which requires feminine products and dispensers in all restrooms.
We will be working with a group to reorganize and ensure the woodshop is ready for students when they return in September.
Finally, we are reviewing bids to re-roof some of our buildings and working with an envelope general consultant to determine the cause of the elementary gym floor damage and once we receive their report, we will be remediating the water and repairing the floor.
All of this is in addition to the normal deep clean throughout our buildings and upkeep of our beautiful campus. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the facilities team (which includes maintenance and custodial) for all of their hard work!
The Chief: Why those specific projects?
Hattrick: All of the projects we have identified were prioritized through a collaborative effort last year. Through our Facility Assessment which was conducted by Soderstrom Architects and worked with a Facility Committee to determine campus priorities. Additionally, through public forums, board meetings, and advisory council meetings, additional priorities were identified, and we are doing our best to determine those projects that could be accomplished this summer that will have a positive impact on students and safety in the fall.
The Chief: What projects will be continuing during the upcoming school year, why those projects and how will students and staff work around those projects?
Hattrick: All of the projects listed above are projected to be completed before students return. We have not yet identified the fall projects but any we choose to address will not interfere with students and learning.
The Chief: What new security measures are being established at the schools and how will those measures alter how students, staff and visitors enter and exit the school buildings?
Hattrick: This summer we are also revising all safety plans at all of our schools to ensure all of our drills and procedures are done in a way to ensure all are aware of safety protocols. Additionally, we are installing cameras and a buzz-in system at each of the main entrances, so visitors will be required to have access granted rather than leaving external doors unlocked. This is an incredible improvement from the past.
The Chief: Are the school doors throughout the buildings able to be locked from inside? If not, is that part of the new security system?
Hattrick: Yes, they are able to be locked from the inside and will be to ensure access from the outside is limited.
The Chief: What is the total estimated cost of all the summer projects planned at the schools, and how will that cost be funded?
Hattrick: While the total costs are still unknown as we are awaiting bids, those projects that we have initiated will cost above $300,000 so it is reasonable to assume all projects will cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $500,000 - $600,000. We are using a combination of grant funds as well as general funds.
The Chief: What projects are planned for the district after this summer? Any new schools?
Hattrick: We are in the planning phase to further review our facility assessment and plan. The goal of the facility committee would be to remodel buildings with the possibility of building a new elementary building and remove all portable structures. We are unsure of how we will proceed at this time.
Follow the Rainier School projects at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.