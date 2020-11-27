Demolition work could start before the end of the year for a nearly $600,000 renovation of the Clatskanie Pool.
Built in 1958, the Clatskanie Pool is 90-feet long, 60-feet wide, and holds approximately 125,000 gallons of water.
The pool now needs resurfacing, replacement of the old tile gutter system with a stainless steel gutter system, which will require less maintenance, according to city officials. Also planned will be replacement of the current boiler and filtration system with updated, more efficient systems.
Crews will also investigate multiple pool piping issues including current failures, potential failures and existing leaks.
The wading pool will be replaced with a splash pad.
“Wading pools are a thing of the past due to safety," Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said.
The city has awarded a contract to a Wilsonville-based company and according to Hinkelman, the specific renovation designs must be approved by the Oregon Health Authority.
“We are hoping that the work can begin in earnest in December,” he said.
The Chief first reported in June that the cost of renovations are to be paid for through the city’s Scout Lake Funds, a special timber revenue collection set aside by the city.
Following a limited summer season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pool closed in September.
The Clatskanie City Pool is a popular open-air facility, attracting thousands of children, adults and families each summer. The pool has also been a gathering spot for synchronized swim teams.
“Whether it is kids being taught to swim, gathering with their family and friends for recreation swim or hiring approximately 20 high school and college age kids for summer employment; we believe that the Clatskanie Swimming Pool is our little ‘jewel’ of this community,” Clatskanie Park and Recreation board member Cyndi Warren told The Chief in June during an interview about the renovation project.
Hinkelman said the pool has a long standing positive reputation in the community.
“It is a safe place for people to go and swim,” he said. “The origin and why it was built stands alone to its importance to the community.”
The Clatskanie Pool is located at 346 NE 5th Street in Clatskanie.
For more information, call 503-728-2757.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.