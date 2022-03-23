The Columbia County Board of Commissioners has signed off on the NEXT Renewal Fuels plant land permits, completing an approval process from the commissioner's February public session.
The permitting process continues with state and federal agencies.
The following is a statement released by the group, Columbia Riverkeeper, following the Wednesday, March 23, decision by the county commissioners.
Today the Columbia County Board of Commissioners approved land use permits for NEXT Renewable Fuels Oregon, LLC’s proposed renewable diesel refinery and its adjacent railyard. The controversial decision comes after hundreds of community members and local farmers voiced concerns about the refinery’s impacts on the Columbia River estuary and neighboring farmlands. The Board’s decision also followed objections raised by Oregon’s lead land use agency, the Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD).
“Frankly, our community has too many concerns to concisely voice, which speaks to the poor siting of this project. More importantly, our local government and NEXT Energy have largely dismissed these concerns. Their decisions to press forward with insufficient impact assessments and community engagement reflect a narrow approach to the emergent challenges we are facing environmentally and politically,” said Jasmine Lillich, a local farmer who organizes to protect Port Westward. “As water is increasingly contaminated and farmland is rapidly replaced by industrial development and urban growth, we are talking about protecting the very resources we depend on: food and water.”
Most local residents spoke against the proposed NEXT project in January, detailing the many ways in which NEXT would be incompatible with sensitive drainage and dike infrastructure, mint fields, blueberry crops, a monastery, and the rail corridor through Columbia County.
“We are not opposed to renewable diesel—what we are opposed to is this particular project in this particular location,” said Dan Serres, Conservation Director for Columbia Riverkeeper. “The area’s sensitive water resources, unique soils, and surrounding high-value farmland make it unsuitable for a refinery of this size. Farmers who have been working the land surrounding Port Westward for generations now find their livelihoods threatened by this poorly planned facility.”
The company behind NEXT has a troubling track record, including involvement in a failed biofuels facility in Odessa, Wash., that resulted in a $400,000 Superfund cleanup.
Dan Lawler, Rural Lands Attorney with 1000 Friends of Oregon, wrote detailed comments on the proposed refinery and rail yard. He wrote, “At the hearing on January 19th, local farmers and community members provided extensive oral testimony expressing concerns about impacts that the project would have on the water supply to local farms. The record is also filled with written comments flagging the need to analyze the impacts of the proposal on surrounding farmland.”
According to nearby residents, the County’s decision did not fully address the potential impacts that altering drainages, filling ditches, and altering surface and groundwater could have on farms that rely on this area for water supply in making their decision.
Darrel Whipple, a member of local watchdog group Envision Columbia County and a resident of Columbia County close to Port Westward, stated, "The Port Westward community and the nearby water resources, salmon habitat, and farms deserve and call out for protection, not a massive refinery. The seismic risks alone associated with Port Westward's liquefiable soils make this an unsuitable location for a refinery."
In the coming months, state and federal agencies will hear from community members who have identified major problems in NEXT’s plans already as they make decisions about whether to issue critical state and federal permits for the proposed project. State and federal officials will have to evaluate carefully the risks that NEXT would create at such a critical bend in the Columbia River Estuary.
As one local commenter summarized NEXT’s proposal, “Wrong place, wrong plan, wrong company.”
---
The Chief will continue to follow development of the $2 billion NEXT Renewable Fuels plant proposed for Port Westward at Clatskanie.
The Columbia County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved local land use permits f…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.