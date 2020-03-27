Clatskanie School District officials are moving to help continue students education during the coronavirus pandemic school closure.
The students have been out of the classroom and schools closed following Govenor Kate Brown’s Stay Home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Superintendent Catchy Hurowitz has send a letter to district parents outlining the efforts to continue education services.
“We are collaborating with Northwest Regional Educational service District to provide options for districts, she wrote. “Our teachers know the students best and will be able make plans for your students.”
Hurowitz told The Chief on Thursday, March 26, that a remote learning program is in the works and that teachers, who are expected to return to schools March 30, will be working to provide materials for students.
“Beginning April 6, meals and materials will be delivered to students at their bus stops,” she said. “There will also be materials and supports on each school's web page.”
Hurowitz said the annual high school senior graduation is still unclear.
“We are waiting for guidance from the Oregon Department of Education,” she said. “We have been informed that there will be a path forward for our seniors to graduate in June.”
Hurowitz said the district is also keeping in close contact with parents.
“Teachers have made phone calls to all of our families,” she said. “They were checking in to see if there are any unmet needs as well as asking about available technology. This is in preparation for returning to work to prepare for instruction. Teachers are worried about students and miss them.”
The school district will continuing its Grab and Go free student meals during the closure as well.
In her letter to parents, Hurowitz ended here message with the following recommendation.
“Please take the time … to enjoy the beauty around us,” she wrote. “Go hiking, learn a new game, do some yoga, or read a good book, but above all else take care of yourselves. We are all in this together and I believe that we will come out better and stronger when this is over.”
Follow latest developments here online and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.