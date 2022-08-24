The pandemic recession brought unparalleled job losses - in both speed and scale - to Oregon in March and April 2020.
The pandemic recession brought unparalleled job losses - in both speed and scale - to Oregon in March and April 2020.
Two years later, the state's labor market has experienced a remarkable turnaround.
As Oregon moved from high unemployment to rapid re-employment, seven out of 10 pandemic recession unemployment claimants were found in Oregon’s payroll records again by winter 2022. Three out of 10 were not found working for a covered payroll employer 18 months after their job separation.
As a cohort, pandemic recession unemployment claimants had greater re-employment rates than their counterparts laid off in non-recessionary times. Pandemic recession claimants also stood apart in terms of their post-layoff earnings.
More details are available in the full report below.
Gail Krumenauer is an employment economist with the Oregon Employment Department. She may be reached at gail.k.krumenauer@employ.oregon.gov or at 971-301-3771.
