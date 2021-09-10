Gov. Kate Brown today called the Oregon Legislature into a special legislative session in order to adopt new congressional and legislative district maps, the next step in the census and redistricting process.
The special session will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20. The Oregon Constitution directs the state legislature to reapportion legislative districts every 10 years, following the U.S. Census.
“In Oregon, we believe your vote is your voice, and every voice matters,” Brown said. “This special session is an opportunity for legislators to set aside their differences and ensure Oregon voters have their voices heard at the ballot box. Based on my conversations with legislative leaders, and the ongoing public testimony we are hearing from Oregonians across the state this week, I believe the Legislature is ready to begin the next step of the redistricting process.”
According to the Oregon Supreme Court’s recent decision in State ex rel Kotek v. Fagan and Senate Bill 259 (2021), the deadline for the Oregon Legislature to complete redistricting plans for state legislative districts and federal congressional districts is Sept. 27, 2021.
