The two brave citizens whose heroic actions saved Ronda Hazen’s life from a devastating house fire in Westport have been recognized with a citizens award.
Westport Fire and Rescue honored Breanne Hendricks and Alec Hansen at a Citizen’s Award Ceremony on Aug. 9 for their roles in saving Hazen’s life during a house fire July 10.
“We believe in pride, honor, and integrity when it comes to serving the citizens of Westport, and we will continue to do so. But tonight is not about Westport Fire personnel,” Westport Fire Chief Greg Brody said. “Tonight is about two members of our community who chose to do heroic acts.”
Jeff Hazen, Ronda Hazen’s husband, is a Volunteer Firefighter with Westport Fire and was not home the night of the blaze. That night, Ronda Hazen was awoken by her fire alarm and battled through the flames to get to her front porch, where she collapsed and began screaming for help.
Hendricks, who lives across the street, heard her screaming and ran across the street to the house and found her on the front porch, under the flames, in intense heat. Hendricks grabbed Hazen under the arms and dragged her away from the house.
A short time later, Hansen arrived and assisted Hendricks in getting Ronda Hazen away from the house. Hansen then attempted to reenter the house and save the beloved family dog.
“Though he tried valiantly, the heat was too intense, and he was forced to retreat. Unfortunately, a beloved family pet died that night, but Alec gave it his best effort,” Brody said at the ceremony.
Jeff Hazen spoke at the award ceremony about what Hendricks and Hansen’s actions meant to him and his wife.
“The actions of these two people saved my wife’s life,” Jeff Hazen said. “These two, they’re rockstars. I’m glad they did not get hurt. I could not have lived with that if they had gotten hurt. I will forever be indebted to them.”
The ceremony ended with the presentation of plaques to memorialize their efforts, given to them by Brody. Hendricks and Hansen were also presented with Westport Fire vests and department mugs.
“Tonight, in this room, we walk among heroes. Heroes are made in the moment. Heroes never plan to be heroes. They receive that designation in the moment because they chose to do courageous, bold, selfless, and incredible acts, all in the name of helping a stranger to live,” Brody said.
While Hendricks did not consider her actions heroic at the time, the gravity of the situation caught up with her once she spoke to the fire chief following the fire. Hendricks talked about the experience in an interview in July with The Chief.
“I didn’t really feel any type of heroic things; it was just so sad, the whole situation; I wish I could have gotten that dog out with Alec, it was really heartbreaking to watch Ronda lose her pet and everything in front of her. I was just trying to be more comforting than anything,” Hendricks said. “After all of them talked to me about that situation, I did feel like, ‘Okay, it was a really good, honorable thing that I did.’”
A friend of the Hazen’s started a GoFundMe to help offer financial support that has already raised more than $4,000. While the tragedy of losing a home is heartbreaking, it’s times like these when the community comes together to lift each other up.
