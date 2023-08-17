Westport Fire Awards

Fire Chief Greg Brody presents Breanne Hendricks and Alec Hansen with commemorative plaques.

 Courtesy photo from Westport Fire

The two brave citizens whose heroic actions saved Ronda Hazen’s life from a devastating house fire in Westport have been recognized with a citizens award.

Westport Fire and Rescue honored Breanne Hendricks and Alec Hansen at a Citizen’s Award Ceremony on Aug. 9 for their roles in saving Hazen’s life during a house fire July 10.

