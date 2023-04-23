If Vernonia has felt more peaceful over the last year, it may be because a Hiroshima Peace Tree was planted in Ora Bolemeier Park.

The Peace Tree

Michael Calhoun planted the Hiroshima Ginko peace tree at Ora Bolemeier Park.

In March, Oregon Community Trees and the Oregon Department of Forestry awarded Vernonia Resident Michael Calhoun with the annual statewide 2023 Oregon Urban & Community Forestry Award for planting the Hiroshima Ginko peace tree in the Vernonia park.

The Award

Michael Calhoun shows his 2023 Oregon Urban & Community Forestry Award.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Will you be voting in the upcoming Special Election on May 16?

You voted: