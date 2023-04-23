If Vernonia has felt more peaceful over the last year, it may be because a Hiroshima Peace Tree was planted in Ora Bolemeier Park.
In March, Oregon Community Trees and the Oregon Department of Forestry awarded Vernonia Resident Michael Calhoun with the annual statewide 2023 Oregon Urban & Community Forestry Award for planting the Hiroshima Ginko peace tree in the Vernonia park.
Calhoun decided to bring the peace tree to Vernonia when he learned about a program created by Hideko Tamura-Snider that aimed to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War 2 by spreading Ginko trees across Oregon.
“There is a survivor of World War 2, a survivor of the Hiroshima bombing lives in Southern Oregon,” Calhoun said. “She brought seeds of these trees, mainly Ginko trees, that survived the bombing of Hiroshima, and they were germinated in Oregon and then distributed to different communities. And I, starting about two years ago, wanted to bring that to my hometown of Vernonia; I thought it was an incredible story.”
Getting the tree to Vernonia took great effort according to Calhoun. There was a lot of behind-the-scenes work that was needed to get the project done. Calhoun collaborated with city officials in addition to Tamura-Snider. Calhoun first needed approval from the Vernonia Parks Committee and then needed approval from the Vernonia City Council.
“It wasn’t just, ‘hey let’s do this,’ its the whole channel. And that’s a lot of what slowed it down, was all the personalities in every department, one by one making sure they agreed,” Calhoun said.
Some of the limiting factors were that the tree needed to be displayed in a publicly available place, outside of flood zones, and where it wouldn’t affect other trees.
In August 2022, the city held a ceremony to dedicate the tree, and a consulate representative from Japan gave a presentation during the ceremony. Oregon Department of Forestry worker Jim Gersbach presented Calhoun the award at a Vernonia City Council meeting Monday, April 10.
The Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon Community Trees have been recognizing individuals with awards since 1994. The award recognizes people who “demonstrate outstanding accomplishments and leadership in urban and community forestry,” according to the email announcement of the award Calhoun received.
The annual Oregon Urban & Community Forestry Awards Program celebrates Oregonians who “understand that healthy urban and community forests foster thriving communities,” Calhoun’s award letter reads. Ironically, Calhoun did not know that he was up for the award until he received it in his email.
“For this award, it was a surprise to me, but I’m honored, and I’m a proud Vernonia and Columbia County resident, so I wanted to highlight the community that I’m from,” Calhoun said.
Calhoun was born and raised in Vernonia and has a passion for conservation. Calhoun chairs the Columbia Soil and Water Conservation District and the Upper Nehalem Watershed Council. One of the things that inspired Calhoun was the resiliency of the Vernonia community.
“A reason to get this tree was Vernonia also experienced a tragic event that people had resiliency to bounce back from. Two flood events, we didn’t know after the second one, what’s the future of our town,” Calhoun said. “And then this tree from Hiroshima, and their story of resiliency, so I thought the both the United States, Vernonia, Oregon, and Hiroshima share that story and then that’s one of the reasons I brought it to Vernonia.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.