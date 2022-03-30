The Rainier Senior Center's April Volunteer of the Month is Rachel Kelley.
"Rachel has been and is the best volunteer the center could want," the center's newsletter states. "There is no job or project she can't handle"
Kelley has been a member since 2013.
Kelley is a board member currently serving as treasurer and was a past secretary. She also represented the center as a Princess. Together with her husband, Clint, they decorate the center for holidays and special occasions.
"Kelley is a sous-chef to our cook, Wendy, the newsletter reads. "She organizes all the sales, bazaars, and holiday meals. She does it all and with a smile on her face no matter the challenge. Thank you, Rachel, for all you do."
The Rainier Senior Center is located at 48 W 7th Street in Rainier and may be reached at 503-556-3889.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.