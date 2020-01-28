Congratulations to Joan Blennerhassett, Columbia County RSVP’s Volunteer of the Month for January.
The My Fair lady court surprised Blennerhassett with the award where she volunteers at Turning Point Community Service Center in Clatskanie. Turning Point is the food bank resource for Clatskanie, serving an average of 60-70 families a month, which is about 300 people according to Kelly Miller, Director.
Blennerhasset has been volunteering at Turning Point three days a week for five years. She also comes in twice a month to receive the food truck, and volunteers for extra projects, food drives, or extended hours when they are really busy around the holidays.
“We couldn’t run the food room without her," Miller said. "I depend on her so much here. She knows what she’s doing.”
My Fair lady Queen Patti Younts also volunteers with Blennerhassett.
“We’ve worked well together for 5 years,"Younts said. "She’s a hard worker, and I’ve enjoyed working with her."
“I think it’s wonderful to get recognized," Blennerhassett said. "It’s nice of your group to do that.”
Columbia County Retired Senior & Volunteer Program serves a dual purpose of engaging persons 55 and older in volunteer service to meet critical community needs, and in providing a high quality experience that will enrich the lives of volunteers.
Columbia County RSVP promotes the engagement of older persons as community resources in planning for community improvement and in delivery of volunteer services.
Columbia County RSVP is located at 270 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens. The office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Call 503-397-5655.
