Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for Summer term 2020 have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 1,207 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
The local students making the Honor Roll are:
Rainier
Joni N. Godwin, Junior, Anthropology.
Deer Island
Hali A. Conrad, Senior, BioHealth Science.
Scappoose
Breanna T. Johnson, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science; Daphne Service, Senior, Business Administration; Kendall J. Wilmoth, Junior, Nutrition.
Warren
Jordan L. Jones, Senior, Business Administration; Caden J. Verzino, Junior, Computer Science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.