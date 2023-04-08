Names of local students who have made the Oregon State University (OSU) Scholastic Honor Roll Winter 2023 have been announced by the university’s administration.

The Campus

Oregon State University is located in Corvallis.

OSU reports that 12,307 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 6 graded hours of course work.

