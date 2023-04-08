Names of local students who have made the Oregon State University (OSU) Scholastic Honor Roll Winter 2023 have been announced by the university’s administration.
OSU reports that 12,307 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 6 graded hours of course work.
Clatskanie Students
• Brandyn M. Brownfield, Senior, Forestry
• Martha L. Coe, Senior, Psychology
• Nichole Engel, Freshman, Computer Science
• Dawson T. Evenson, Junior, Business Administration
• Foster A. Evenson, Senior, Forest Engineering
• Levi D. Mcdonald, Senior, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences
• Jessica A. Specht, Senior, Earth Sciences
• Shayla M. Spiva, Sophomore, Agricultural Sciences
Rainier Students
• Jared R. Goodwin, Senior, Physics
• Jenna K. Kamppi, Sophomore, Animal Sciences
• Kelsea M. Kees, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science
• Jack T. Richardson, Senior, Chemistry
• Jacob B. Sorensen, Sophomore, Chemical Engineering
About Oregon State University
As one of only three land, sea, space and sun grant universities in the nation, Oregon State serves Oregon and the world by working on today’s most pressing issues.
The more than 35,000 students come from across the globe. OSU operates programs in every Oregon county. The university receives more research funding than all of the state’s comprehensive public universities combined.
According to OSU, campuses in Corvallis and Bend, marine research center in Newport, OSU Portland Center and award-winning Ecampus, excel at shaping today’s students into tomorrow’s leaders.
