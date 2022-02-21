The Mist-Birkenfeld Rural Fire Protection District (RFPD) has been honored with the Special Districts Association of Oregon (SDAO) Outstanding Special District Program Award.
The award recognizes special districts for innovative projects and programs, outstanding safety, public information, public involvement in a district decision-making process, and outstanding achievement. Nominations were open to all Oregon special districts and collected throughout the year. The SDAO Awards Committee reviewed the submissions and selected award recipients using a scoring matrix.
Mist-Birkenfeld RFPD was selected to receive the Outstanding Special District Program Award in the five or fewer employees category for their innovative Community Health Integrated Paramedicine Program (CHIPP).
CHIPP serves as a preventative service for the community by catching medical problems before they become 911 calls. It is also designed to provide follow-up care for recent surgeries or any other medically related issue or concern. This has saved lives by identifying serious medical issues early, and getting those individuals the help they needed, before progressing to a life threatening or deadly situation.
Learn more about the district’s CHIPP program by watching their award video at: https://youtu.be/qV9-_6wzM5g
The presentation occurred during the 2022 SDAO Annual Conference Awards Ceremony held virtually Feb. 12.
The Mist-Birkenfeld RFPD encompasses 135 square miles and supports a local population of approximately 1,388 people. The district is also responsible to provide emergency medical assistance and Ambulance transport.
Special Districts Association of Oregon represents over 920 special districts in the state of Oregon assisting them in providing cost-effective and efficient public services to the people of Oregon. For more information, visit www.sdao.com.
