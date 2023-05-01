Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) is one of 22 high schools and four middle schools in the state receiving recognition as a high achieving leadership program.
CMHS has receive a Gold Council Award by the Oregon Association of Student Councils (OASC).
The award, sponsored by the Oregon Association of Student Councils (OASC), sets high standards for student councils and leadership programs, and honors them if they can reach or exceed these goals.
How the leadership programs work
The leadership programs begin by setting goals in the fall and actively participate in leadership activities and events throughout the year.
In order to receive the award, programs must create and encourage activities that promote inclusivity among all students at the school and provide a series of events that include a variety of different areas/disciplines in the school. Along with involvement in the school, they must also demonstrate that they are gaining valuable leadership and professional skills that they can take with them outside of school.
“One of the most important lessons we’ve learned supporting our youth leaders is that leadership is not an exclusive attribute– our student leaders are in every corner of Oregon’s schools," OASC Executive Director Miles Palacios said. "They directly affect the climate and culture of their schools, often extending their influence into the community and beyond. The programs awarded this level of recognition have exhibited how their student leaders show an incredible level of commitment to servant leadership. They have included their peers in school activities, developed and implemented impactful events for their community, and maintained a positive and creative approach to improving their school environment."
About the Oregon Association of Student Councils
The OASC founded in 1949 and sponsored by The Coalition of Oregon School Administrators (COSA) and the Oregon Association of Secondary School Administrators (OASSA).
The nonprofit serves middle and high school students and advisers from around the state. They provide conferences, workshops, online newsletters and summer leadership camps designed to heighten student leadership development and improve school culture.
In the last few years, OASC has also added a Capitol Ambassador program and has begun organizing with affinity groups. The association is guided by their mission statement: Committed to leadership development with a vision for service, involvement and action.
The award to Clatskanie Middle/High School was presented during the OASC Spring Leadership Conference May 1.
