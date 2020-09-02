Clatskanie Middle/High School is one of 25 middle and high schools receiving recognition as having a high achieving student council.
The award, sponsored by the Oregon Association of Student Councils (OASC), sets high standards for councils and recognizes their accomplishment when standards are met.
The OASC serves middle and high school student councils around the state and is a department within the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators (COSA).
Councils begin by setting goals in the fall and work hard all year to achieve them, according to the OASC. In order to receive the award, councils must be involved in community service, activities that promote school spirit and pride, sportsmanship, unity, recognition, and involvement in leadership training.
“Student leaders have the opportunity to make a tremendous impact on the culture and climate of their school and the academic success of their student body by the activities they sponsor,” OASC Executive Director Sara Nilles said.
The OASC usually recognize the schools that are awarded during its Spring Conference in April, however, due to the pandemic, this year the schools are being honored virtually.
“We look forward to finding a variety of new ways to honor our schools this fall too,” Nilles said. “We are incredibly proud of our schools and student’s resiliency and efforts to think outside the box during times of COVID while continuing to provide opportunities for their students to connect virtually.”
To find out more about the Clatskanie Middle/High School Student Council, The Chief contacted the council’s advisor Nina Brewer.
The Chief: What projects have the students conducted that you are most proud of?
Nina Brewer: They work very hard all year on a variety of activities all aimed at inclusivity and creating a sense of community, but I am most proud of how they were able to come together and still deliver a virtual "Oscars/Talent Show." Traditionally, it is one of the biggest productions they put on, outside of Homecoming, and it is one they get really excited to work on. It is also a great opportunity to recognize almost 1/3 of the student body.
They were able to overcome the grief of losing a tradition they really look forward to, in order to stay together and figure out a new way to deliver.
The Chief: What do you hope the students take away from this recognition and award?
Brewer: I think a lot of times the work they do is overlooked or taken for granted, and they are under constant scrutiny from their peers, so I hope this affirms that all the time and dedication that they commit to their school is not wasted and that it really is an amazing achievement.
The Chief: Given the pandemic restrictions and Distance Learning to start off the new school year, what is your message to the students about what they can accomplish over the next few months as student council members?
Brewer: The student leaders are already in full swing planning new ways to provide engaging activities and they have really seized this time as an opportunity to look at new, and in some cases better, ways of doing things. They are focusing on what they can do, as opposed to what they cannot; maintaining and projecting positive attitudes will be key.
Their vision, that they have developed to help guide their planning for the year, is to "... provide the student body with the resources and motivation they need to stay involved and be excited about school. Our mission is to support each student and insure that everyone has a safe space where their voices can be heard."
The Chief: How can parents and the community be engaged to support these students.
Brewer: Encouragement from parents and community for students to become involved and participate in school events is a great support.
The Chief: What are the qualifications to be a member of the student council?
Brewer: All elected/appointed student officers are required to be in the Leadership Class and, as long as students agree to fulfill the time commitment and the code of conduct, anyone is eligible and welcome.
For more information, contact Clatskanie Middle/High School at 503-728-2146.
