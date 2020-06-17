Five members of the Clatskanie High School graduating class of 2020, all of whom earned straight A, 4.00 grade point averages, throughout their high school careers, served as valedictorians during the June 6 special graduation ceremonies, observing Covid-19 requirements.
Valedictorians, in alphabetical order, are:
Dawson Evenson, Trinity Hamm, Jonathan Moravec, Samuel Shockley, and Cade Warren. All five were also recognized as honor graduates and members of National Honor Society. Named class salutatorian, with the second highest GPA, was Trent Berntsen. Gina Limon is also an honor graduate.
Other graduates who are National Honor Society Members are Anya Hamilton and Jackson Boothe, who also served as Associated Student Body president and as a student speaker in the Senior Graduation Video. Other student speakers on the video were Evan Coe and Isabella Cueto. Principal Jim Helman is also featured on the video.
Recipients of scholarships announced in conjunction with graduation include:
- Chase Baker: Thomas S. Colvin Scholarship, $1,000.
- Trent Berntsen: Thomas S. Colvin Scholarship, $4,000; A.B.A.T.E. Scholarship, $2,000.
- Jackson Boothe: Thomas S. Colvin Scholarship, $2,000; Clatskanie Foundation Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Oregon School Employees Association (OSEA) Chapter #53 Clatskanie Certified Union Scholarship, $500.
- Jordan Brown: Chance to Become Scholarship, $5,000.
- Dawson Evenson: Clatskanie Foundation Memorial Scholarship, $2,000.
- Kameryn Gressett: Chance to Become Scholarship, $5,000.
- Anya Hamilton: Thomas S. Colvin Scholarship, $3,000; Clatskanie Foundation Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Kiwanis Club of Clatskanie Scholarship, $2,500.
- Trinity Hamm: Thomas S. Colvin Scholarship, $5,000.
- James Helmen: Thomas S. Colvin Scholarship, $4,000; Scott Blecha Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Clatskanie Foundation Memorial Scholarship, $2,000; Kiwanis Club of Clatskanie Scholarship, $2,500.
- Mitchell Hopstad: Thomas S. Colvin Scholarship, $1,000.
- Gabriel Katon: Wauna Federal Credit Union Scholarship, $500.
- Gina Limon: Chance to Become Scholarship, $5,000, Wauna Federal Credit Union Scholarship, $500, Kaiser Permanente Health Care Career Scholarship, $5,000.
- Annabelle Martin: OSEA Chapter #53 Clatskanie Certified Union Scholarship, $500.
- Jonathan Moravec: Thomas S. Colvin Scholarship, $3,000; Palmrose Family Scholarship, $2,500; Scott Evenson Memorial Scholarship, $2,000; Wauna Federal Credit Union Scholarship, $500.
- Samuel Shockley: Thomas S. Colvin Scholarship, $2,000; Clatskanie Foundation Memorial Scholarship, $2,000.
- Faith Sterna: Chance to Become Scholarship, $5,000.
Members of the CMHS class of 2020 also received various scholarships from colleges and universities they plan to attend, as well as academic and citizenship recognition at a Senior Awards presentation June 1.
