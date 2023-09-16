Ernie Carmen Award

Ernest Carman, right, was recently honored for his many years of service to the Clatskanie Senior Citizens, Inc. by current senior board members, from left, Rebecca Fisher, Claudia Hill and Deborah Hazen.

 Courtesy photo from Jolene Day

Honored for his 28 years of volunteer service to the Clatskanie Senior Citizens, Inc. (CSC) was Ernest “Ernie” Carman at a recent luncheon in the organization’s Castle Café.

Carman was presented with a handmade quilt featuring local landmarks, including The Castle, a framed photograph, and a plaque thanking him “with deepest gratitude and affection” for his “many years of dedicated service to the Clatskanie Senior Citizens.” Carman recently retired as the long-time president of the organization.

