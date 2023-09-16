Honored for his 28 years of volunteer service to the Clatskanie Senior Citizens, Inc. (CSC) was Ernest “Ernie” Carman at a recent luncheon in the organization’s Castle Café.
Carman was presented with a handmade quilt featuring local landmarks, including The Castle, a framed photograph, and a plaque thanking him “with deepest gratitude and affection” for his “many years of dedicated service to the Clatskanie Senior Citizens.” Carman recently retired as the long-time president of the organization.
Since 1979, the CSC has owned the recently-restored Thomas J. Flippin House, known as “The Castle.” Lunches are prepared and served in the ground floor kitchen and dining commons (Castle Café) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Local seniors and their guests are invited to attend. To make reservations call 503-728-3608 and leave a message. Activities such as chair yoga, games and crafts are also held at the senior center.
The two upper floors of the Castle, restored to late-Victorian splendor, are open for tours, special events, and overnight stays, and also house the Clatskanie Historical Society Museum. Call Deborah Hazen at 503-338-8268 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.