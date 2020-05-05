This is Teacher Appreciation Week. It is a week long celebration that honors and celebrates teachers for their contributions to education.
Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz
This is a time for us to show our appreciation and gratitude for the work our teachers do for our students.
This year’s Teacher Appreciation Week is probably more well deserved than most. Teachers walked out of their classrooms on March 13 not knowing that it would be their last day in class with their students and that they would be required to provide Distance Learning for All for the rest of the school year.
Clatskanie teachers rose to the challenge. Our teachers flipped the switch on learning almost overnight while feeling just as much stress as everyone else due to the Covid 19 pandemic. With schools closed and most of us in quarantine, this year proves more difficult to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week.
The Covid19 pandemic and distance teaching makes this year unlike any other school-year. Teachers deserve our appreciation now more than ever before. Let’s take this opportunity during Teacher Appreciation Week to reflect and express our gratitude to our teachers. They are on the front lines working hard providing instruction and support to your children.
