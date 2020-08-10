Wauna Credit Union (WCU) is applauding the 10-year anniversary of data analyst, Mike Chapman.
Recognizing Chapman’s knowledge and expertise, inn a release, WCU official note his valuable contributions to the credit union’s growth over the past decade.
“Mike has served and volunteered in the marketing space for over 34 years,” WCU Chief Marketing Officer Debi Smiley said. “His expertise and knowledge is a valuable asset; he always looks for the best in people; and we congratulate him in celebrating 10 years of serving our members.”
In bringing a diverse array of skill sets and experience, Chapman has helped steer WCU’s Marketing Department in a strong and positive direction. Mike started his service to WCU members in April of 2010 as a Marketing Consultant.
“We are very proud of Mike’s tenure and service to the Credit Union and look forward to many more years with Mike on our team,” WCU Chief Executive Officer Robert Blumberg said.
Beyond his responsibilities at WCU, Mike has a fondness for animals and music. He’s also a US Civil War history buff and enjoys spending time with family.
Chapman currently lives in Longview, Washington with his wife and 10 cats.
