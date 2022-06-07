Oregon's coastline draws folks from Columbia Count, across the state and the nation for its scenic beauty, the Pacific Ocean and the wildlife that might be spotted in the waters.
A Newport Police sergeant captured a rare sight at Newport Bay June 3, orca whales swimming along the bay shoreline.
According to nationalgeographic.com, the orca’s average size is from 23 to 32 feet and the whales can weight up to six tons. The whales’ lifespan can range from 50 to 80 years.
Often referred to as killer whales, the orcas are the largest of the dolphins and one of the world's most powerful predators. They're immediately recognizable by their distinctive black-and-white coloring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.