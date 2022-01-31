A suspect suffered a gunshot wound after police say he was involved in a shooting during a home invasion in Rainier.
Rainer Police officers responded to a report of burglary in progress early Sunday, morning, Jan. 30 at a residence on the 600 block of West C Street in Rainer, according to information from law enforcement officials.
Officer’s arrived on scene and confronted an armed suspect who was eventually detained without incident.
Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect committed a home invasion robbery and the suspect exchanged gunfire with the home owner. The suspect was shot in this exchange and the home owner was uninjured. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
The condition of the suspect and names of those involved in the shooting had not been released by Monday morning, Jan. 31.
Rainer Police Department and the Oregon State Police are leading the investigation with assistance from the Columbia County Sheriff’s office and Columbia County District Attorney’s Office.
