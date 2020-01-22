Columbia River Fire & Rescue reports one person was taken to a local hospital with injuries following a fire in a resident on East C Street in Rainier.
At 3:07 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23, firefighters responded to the report of a house fire in the 400 block of East C Street in Rainier.
A single occupant woke up to fire in the bedroom and escaped through a bathroom window. The occupant then drove to Chevron to call 911 then returned to the scene.
The patient was transported to the hospital with serious injuries by Clatskanie Fire District medics.The name of the patient and the extent of injuries was not released.
The fire was contained to the single room thanks to the quick actions of Firefighters. Responding agencies included CRFR, Clatskanie and Longview. Our fire investigation team is working to determine a cause.
