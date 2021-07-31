Columbia County farmers and ranchers, those across the state and in the West, may see new drought and wildfire financial relief from the federal government.
The Oregon Congressional delegation has joined a bipartisan effort seeking more relief for farmers, ranchers, and other agriculture producers in the western United States affected by historic wildfires, droughts, and extreme heat.
In a letter to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, the lawmakers urge the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to open relief programs up to more producers that have lost crops and livestock to the ongoing droughts, extreme heat, and wildfires, according to Oregon Congressman Peter DeFazio.
In addition to droughts and wildfires, an extreme heatwave hit the Pacific Northwest in June with temperatures reaching as high as 120 degrees Fahrenheit. In response, Vilsack issued several disaster designations, unlocking vital federal resources. However, Defazio said many of the producers who suffered the greatest heat-related losses were either located in counties not covered by the drought designations, experienced losses not covered by drought assistance programs, or both.
“Although the extent of damages relating to the extreme heat has yet to be fully determined, agricultural producers expect these impacts to be severe,” the lawmakers wrote. “We respectfully request USDA explore all potential flexibilities for additional relief within existing programs and identify other options to deliver federal relief to producers in our states so they have the resources to overcome the extreme drought and heat crisis.”
Reports across the Pacific Northwest and western states indicate berry crops, tree fruits, grain and pulse crops, potatoes, hops, dairy products, forage crops, wine grapes, nursery crops, poultry, beef cattle, and general livestock experienced excessive heat impacts to yield and quality. Specific examples of the impact of these extreme weather events include:
- Raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry farmers are reporting widespread losses of 20 to 80 percent of their crops and harm to the canes that will produce next year’s crop.
- Cherry growers in the west have so far lost an estimated 20 percent of their overall crop.
- Early modeling for shellfish suggests an estimated 1 billion sea creatures died along the Salish Sea’s coastline with reported mortality rates for certain shellfish farmers up to 90 percent.
- For crops including apples and pears, the full extent of losses may not be known until harvest in the fall, or even later if damage manifests in storage.
The letter also encourages USDA to work with Congress to provide technical assistance as lawmakers craft additional authorities and appropriations to address the 2020 and 2021 seasons that include wildfire, drought, and excessive heat-related losses.
Over half of Oregon is now facing extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Governor Kate Brown has issued Executive Order 21-20, directing state agencies to curtail nonessential water use, implement water conservation measures, and encourage drought resiliency.
The directive comes as a result of 19 Oregon counties already in declared drought emergencies, and the rest of Oregon facing threats of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
