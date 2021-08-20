Prices for gasoline in Oregon have climbed over $4 a gallon, especially in destination areas such as Central Oregon and the Oregon Coast.
In Columbia County unleaded regular neared $4 a gallon last week, but the pump prices have dipped about a nickle a gallon, according to a quick survey by The Chronicle.
Both supply and demand for gasoline in the U.S. have dipped, helping to stabilize the national average and minimize movement in pump prices. However, the latest American Automobile Association (AAA) survey finds prices are climbing in half of all states, including Oregon.
For the week, the national average for regular remains at $3.18 a gallon. The Oregon average gains three-and-a-half cents to $3.80. This is the largest weekly increase in the country.
Although the drop in demand has helped to minimize pump price increases, elevated crude prices continue to keep pump prices high as the end of summer draws near.
“During the run-up to Labor Day weekend, pump prices will likely continue to fluctuate due to high crude prices," AAA Oregon/Idaho Public Affairs Director Marie Dodds said. "However, gas demand typically drops considerably after the final holiday weekend of summer, bringing much needed relief to drivers when they fill-up this fall.”
The West Coast region continues to have the most expensive gasoline prices in the nation. California is the most expensive state for the 30th week in a row with Hawaii, Nevada and Washington rounding out the top four. Oregon is seventh, Alaska is eighth and Arizona is 20th. Oregon is seventh for the fourth week in a row.
Pump prices in the West Coast region are showing more upward movement than other regions this week. Oregon (+3.5 cents) and Alaska (+3 cents) have the largest weekly increases in the region and the nation. Hawaii (-1/2 cent) is the only state in the region with a week-over-week decline.
