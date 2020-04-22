Drivers in Clatskanie, Rainier, Columbia County and across the state are paying less at the pumps again this week.
Pump prices continue to fall due to the growing supplies and dramatic drop in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For the week, the national average for regular unleaded loses four cents to $1.81 a gallon, according to the American Automobile Association's (AAA) weekly price check. The Oregon average falls seven cents to $2.47. This is the seventh-largest weekly drop in the nation.
Regional prices
The Chronicle has spotted unleaded regular selling for $1.95 per gallon in Salem. In Columbia County, prices ranged from $2.35 to $2.50 per gallon as of April 21.
The national average is at its lowest price since March 2016 and the Oregon average is at its lowest price since December 2016.
“Due to plummeting crude oil prices, increasing gasoline stocks and a huge drop in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, AAA expects gas prices to continue to decline,” AAA Oregon/Idaho public affairs director Marie Dodds said.
Pump prices are lower this week in all 50 states including Oregon and the District of Columbia. Idaho (-10 cents) and Alaska (-10 cents) have the largest weekly drops while Oklahoma (-1 cent) has the smallest.
Hawaii remains the only state in the nation with an average at or above $3 a gallon.
Cheapest price
The cheapest gas in the nation can be found in Wisconsin ($1.22) and Oklahoma ($1.39). This is the sixth week in a row that one or more states has an average below $2 a gallon. In all, 39 states are below that benchmark up from 37 states a week ago.
Oregon is one of all 50 states and the District of Columbia with lower prices now than a month ago. The national average is 35 cents less and the Oregon average is 37 cents less than a month ago. Wisconsin (-67 cents) has the largest month-over-month decline. New York (-21 cents) has the smallest.
Oregon is one of 50 states and the District of Columbia where drivers are paying less than a year ago. The national average is $1.04 less and the Oregon average is 89 cents less than a year ago. Wisconsin (-$1.61) has the largest year-over-year drop. Hawaii (-36 cents) has the smallest. In all, 21 states have pump price averages that are $1/gallon or more cheaper than a year ago, with another 13 states within a dime of reaching this mark.
The West Coast region continues to have the most expensive state averages in the country but is also seeing large weekly drops.
Region Prices as of April 21
1 Hawaii $3.24
2 California $2.80
3 Washington $2.51
4 Oregon $2.47
5 Nevada $2.38
6 New York $2.22
7 Arizona $2.21
8 District of Columbia $2.16
9 Alaska $2.10
10 Utah $2.10
Hawaii is most expensive for the 19th week in a row and as mentioned above remains the only state in the nation with an average at or above $3 a gallon. California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada rounding out the top 5. Arizona is seventh and Alaska is ninth. Oregon is fourth most expensive for the 12th week in a row.
Alaska (-10 cents) has the biggest weekly decline in the region while Hawaii (-2 cents) has the smallest.
U.S. crude oil prices plummeted into negative territory Monday for the first time in history. West Texas Intermediate tumbled down to -$37.63 a barrel for crude oil that was to be delivered in May. Oil stocks have grown so much that oil producers have run out of space.
At the same time, gasoline stocks in the U.S. have grown to their highest levels ever recorded. The latest report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows total stock levels at 262 million barrels—this is the highest weekly domestic stock level ever recorded by the EIA since it began reporting the data in 1990.
Self-Service
Oregonians can temporarily pump their own gas due to the coronavirus outbreak and this has been extended through April 25.
Stations aren’t required to offer self-serve gas, but it is allowed in order to reduce contact that could spread COVID-19, and ensure essential workers have access to fuel during potential staffing shortages at gas stations. https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/sfm/Pages/Self-Service-Rules-Change-FAQs.aspx
